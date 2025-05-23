Elden Ring Skateboards by Welcome Skateboards Revealed

Earlier this week, skateboard brand Welcome Skateboards announced its official Elden Ring collaboration in partnership with FromSoftware and Bandai Namco. Today, the company revealed all the products that are part of the collab, which include several skateboard decks and apparel options for all the tarnished to enjoy. Most importantly, they are available to purchase now on the skateboard company’s online store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Arguably, the most exciting products coming from this Elden Ring collaboration are the boards. There are four in total, each spotlighting a fan-favorite character from the critically acclaimed action RPG. The first is Malenia on Welcome’s Boline 2.0 shaped board. The second is Radahn on the Magic Bullet 2.0 shape. The third is Mohg on the Early Grab shape. Lastly, the fourth is Ranni on the Widow shape. Although the shapes of three of these are a bit unconventional, they are rideable. However, most people will probably grab these to hang on their wall.

There are also several apparel options for Elden Ring fans to grab. This includes five different t-shirts, a mesh football jersey, a knit sweater, jersey shorts, a satin jacket, and an all-over print tapestry jacket featuring Messmer. The price for these items range from $39.99 up to $169.99. These collaborations do sometimes sell out, especially the decks. Anyone interested may want to keep an eye on Welcome’s store page.

This is not the first collaboration Welcome Skateboards has had. The skateboard company regularly partners with well-known entertainment properties and musicians to create themed products similar to its Elden Ring line. The most recent collaboration, besides today’s release, featured the hit cartoon show Adventure Time. The company has also had collaborations with Batman, Beetlejuice, Britney Spears, Nine Inch Nails, My Chemical Romance, and many more.

Elden Ring is one of the biggest video games in recent history, hitting some impressive sales milestones since its launch in 2022. In our review of the base game, we gave it a 4.5 out of 5. Last year, it received a lengthy expansion called Shadow of the Erdtree, which we gave a 5 out of 5.

“Elden Ring isn’t a perfect FromSoftware game, but it’s a remarkable evolution of nearly everything people loved or detested about the developer’s past works,” we said in our review of the 2022 release. “It’s found what feels like an agreeable balance between accommodating newcomers and alleviating frustrations while maintaining the signature difficulty expected from the studio.”

“If you’ve seen Elden Ring through to the end and beaten the main story or have at least gotten close, you owe it to yourself to play through Shadow of the Erdtree to elevate your Elden Ring experience even further,” we said in our review of its expansion.

Although these specific Elden Ring boards might not be featured, Welcome Skateboards should be featured in the anticipated game, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4. One of the game’s newest pros, Nora Vasconcellos, is a rider for their team.