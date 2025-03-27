Every Pro Skater in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Confirmed (So Far)

It is finally happening. Activision and Iron Galaxy are bringing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 to consoles and PC later this year. The upcoming remake brings back the levels, skaters, and tricks players know and love from the original releases of the popular franchise’s third and fourth entries. It also introduces brand-new levels and skaters to the long-running series, some of which will inevitably considered some of the greatest skaters of all time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the initial reveal of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, the trailer showed some of these new pro skaters joining the game’s illustrious roster. Sure, pros like “The Boss” Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, and Bob Burnquist were expected. Even newer skaters not originally in the third and fourth games, like Lizzie Armanto and Leticia Bufoni, were not surprising. However, seeing Thrasher Skater of the Year Jamie Foy alongside other great pros was an unexpected yet welcome surprise. It also doesn’t seem like the playable pro skater reveals are slowing down.

As such, here are all the confirmed playable pro skaters so far in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4:

Playable Pro Skaters From the Original THPS 3 and THPS 4

Tony Hawk

Bucky Lasek

Steve Caballero

Kareem Campbell

Geoff Rowley

Andrew Reynolds

Elissa Steamer

Chad Muska

Eric Koston

Rodney Mullen

Jamie Thomas

Rune Glifberg

Bob Burnquist

Playable Pro Skaters From Previous Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Games

Lizzie Armanto

Nyjah Huston

Leticia Bufoni

Playable Pro Skaters Introduced in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

Rayssa Leal

Chloe Covell

Jamie Foy

Zion Wright

Yuto Horigome

Margielyn Didal

Playable Secret/Guest Skaters in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

Doom Slayer (available with Deluxe Edition purchase)

Revenant (available with Deluxe Edition purchase)

It should be noted there are some obvious additions that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 will include, like Tyshawn Jones, Riley Hawk, and maybe even Bam Margera. However, they have not yet been officially confirmed for the game. We’ll keep the list updated as more skaters are revealed.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 launches on July 11th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Battle.net, and Microsoft Store. Players who decide to pre-order can get three days of early access beginning July 8th.

Just as exciting as the new and returning playable pros coming to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 are the songs featured in the upcoming remake. The game’s soundtrack will include classics from the original games, including “Ace of Spades” by Motorhead, alongside some new tracks. Any interested in seeing all the confirmed songs for the game’s soundtrack can go here.