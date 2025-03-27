Every Pro Skater in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Confirmed (So Far)

It is finally happening. Activision and Iron Galaxy are bringing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 to consoles and PC later this year. The upcoming remake brings back the levels, skaters, and tricks players know and love from the original releases of the popular franchise’s third and fourth entries. It also introduces brand-new levels and skaters to the long-running series, some of which will inevitably considered some of the greatest skaters of all time.
Videos by ComicBook.com
During the initial reveal of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, the trailer showed some of these new pro skaters joining the game’s illustrious roster. Sure, pros like “The Boss” Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, and Bob Burnquist were expected. Even newer skaters not originally in the third and fourth games, like Lizzie Armanto and Leticia Bufoni, were not surprising. However, seeing Thrasher Skater of the Year Jamie Foy alongside other great pros was an unexpected yet welcome surprise. It also doesn’t seem like the playable pro skater reveals are slowing down.
As such, here are all the confirmed playable pro skaters so far in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4:
Playable Pro Skaters From the Original THPS 3 and THPS 4
- Tony Hawk
- Bucky Lasek
- Steve Caballero
- Kareem Campbell
- Geoff Rowley
- Andrew Reynolds
- Elissa Steamer
- Chad Muska
- Eric Koston
- Rodney Mullen
- Jamie Thomas
- Rune Glifberg
- Bob Burnquist
Playable Pro Skaters From Previous Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Games
RELATED: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Should Just Be DLC
- Lizzie Armanto
- Nyjah Huston
- Leticia Bufoni
Playable Pro Skaters Introduced in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4
- Rayssa Leal
- Chloe Covell
- Jamie Foy
- Zion Wright
- Yuto Horigome
- Margielyn Didal
Playable Secret/Guest Skaters in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4
- Doom Slayer (available with Deluxe Edition purchase)
- Revenant (available with Deluxe Edition purchase)
It should be noted there are some obvious additions that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 will include, like Tyshawn Jones, Riley Hawk, and maybe even Bam Margera. However, they have not yet been officially confirmed for the game. We’ll keep the list updated as more skaters are revealed.
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 launches on July 11th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Battle.net, and Microsoft Store. Players who decide to pre-order can get three days of early access beginning July 8th.
Just as exciting as the new and returning playable pros coming to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 are the songs featured in the upcoming remake. The game’s soundtrack will include classics from the original games, including “Ace of Spades” by Motorhead, alongside some new tracks. Any interested in seeing all the confirmed songs for the game’s soundtrack can go here.