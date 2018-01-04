Elder Scrolls Online Dragon Bones DLC First Details, Plus Huge Changes With Latest Update

What’s better than having dragons in Elder Scrolls Online? Undead dragons, of course! Zenimax Online Studios has just revealed the first major update of the new year, and it’s definitely worth taking note! With two new dungeon DLC packs, and update 17 on the way, ESO is now better than ever – especially for those RPGers that love to customise!

As per the company themselves:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Dragon Bones DLC Game Pack will include two new dungeons – Scalecaller Peak and Fang Lair — available in both normal and veteran modes, with a veteran Hard Mode for each final boss. These new dungeons pit players against new and returning enemies, including plague-ridden ogres, powerful sorcerers and their undead creations, and even the reanimated bones of an ancient dragon.

Players will be rewarded with new items and monster sets, collectibles, and achievements, as well as a Renegade Dragon Priest mask, awarded just for entering one of the dungeons. The Dragon Bones DLC Game Pack will be free for ESO Plus members, and available for purchase from the Crown Store for non-members.

The free-for-everyone Update 17 will release simultaneously with Dragon Bones, and will include:

The Outfit System : allows players to customize the look of their equipment, regardless of equipped gear

: allows players to customize the look of their equipment, regardless of equipped gear Two New Battlegrounds : the Orc Stronghold of Mor Khazgur and the Dwarven ruins of Deeping Drome bring 2 new arenas for 4v4v4 multiplayer mayhem (Battlegrounds PvP requires ESO: Morrowind)

: the Orc Stronghold of Mor Khazgur and the Dwarven ruins of Deeping Drome bring 2 new arenas for 4v4v4 multiplayer mayhem (Battlegrounds PvP requires ESO: Morrowind) Home Storage System : this highly anticipated feature provides players the opportunity to lock items away safely in their homes via the Homestead housing system

: this highly anticipated feature provides players the opportunity to lock items away safely in their homes via the Homestead housing system Additional Gameplay Features: new quality of life additions will help new and experienced players get the most out of ESO, including the new Level Up and Skills Advisors, guiding players to the best upgrades when they level up; and improvements to combat, making it easier to identify and activate ability synergies.

The additions and improvements included in Update 17 will be available free of charge for all players!

Uncover an ancient legacy with Dragon Bones:

“In Scalecaller Peak, the burial site of a long-dead Dragon Priest is now overrun with diseased cultists harboring an evil agenda: to unleash the deadliest plague Tamriel has ever known. You and your team must journey to Scalecaller Peak, battle your way through the cultists and their followers, and put an end to this threat.

Deep within the belly of Fang Lair, an ancient Dwarven ruin, a master of necromancy works a dark ritual in an effort to reanimate the bones of a once-living dragon. It’s up to you and your companions to enter the dungeon, face the necromancers, and stop the ritual before this undead monstrosity can be unleashed on Tamriel.

These new dungeons pit you and your team against new and returning enemies, including plague-ridden ogres, powerful sorcerers and their undead creations, and even the reanimated bones of an ancient dragon!”

Always look your best with outfits:

“Just because you’re exploring the cavernous depths of a long-forgotten ruin doesn’t mean you shouldn’t look your best! With Update 17, the Outfit System comes to The Elder Scrolls Online base game. This new system will allow you to tailor virtually every aspect of your appearance, regardless of the gear you have equipped.

With the Outfit System, you can change the appearance of your equipment to reflect any of your known crafting styles by visiting an Outfit Station (formerly known as Dye Stations). Whether you’re wearing Light, Medium, or Heavy armor, you’ll be able to alter its appearance, allowing you to always look your very best – and exactly how you want.

You will have access to one unique outfit that you can customize using gold, but you will also be able to acquire Outfit Change Tokens and additional Outfit Slots from the Crown Store, allowing you to have a variety of outfits ready to go at a moment’s notice.”

In addition to everything above, the Update 17 base game update comes with a host of useful additions and quality-of-life improvements.

Level Up Advisor and Skills Advisor

With Update 17, we’re introducing the new Level Up Advisor system and Skills Advisor tool. These new features help you make wiser, more engaging decisions about character advancement and provide you with suggestions on your character’s build and use of gameplay mechanics.

With the Level Up Advisor, every time one of your characters gains a level, you will receive gameplay tips and useful rewards. These rewards will include gold, crafting materials, and consumables, and certain key leveling milestones will even reward you with a new mount or a Crown Crate! With the Skills Advisor tool, you’ll also be able to get more information on the many options available for your character’s Skills, Abilities, and use of certain in-game mechanics. If you are new or unfamiliar with aspects of ESO‘s advancement system, these two additions will help give you a better understanding of the choices available to you as you level up your characters.

Home Storage

Since last year’s Homestead update, we’ve received a lot of requests from players who want to store items within their homes. We’re happy to announce that we’re introducing home storage with Update 17! This update will allow you to acquire unique collectibles that you can use to store items in your homes, freeing up valuable inventory and bank space. You’ll be able to acquire these new items in game or from the Crown Store.

Combat Improvements

Finally, we’re making a host of changes and improvements to some of the game’s combat mechanics, including making it easier to identify and activate ability synergies. For more information on all of these changes and improvements, check out Update 17 for yourself when it and the Dragon BonesDLC game pack goes live on our Public Test Server (PTS) next week!