The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim Player Manages to Kill Every Character and Animal in the Game

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim turns a decade old this year--I know, time goes by quickly--but some players are still finding all-new ways to have fun with the game this long after release. Within recent days, one Skyrim player on the internet shared something "fun" they have been doing within the open-world game over a long period of time that no one else has seemingly accomplished.

Over on Reddit, a user by the name of u/jaeinskyrim shared a number of images showing that they had killed everything within the entire region of Skyrim. And when I say that they have killed everything, I truly mean that. This player took down well over 4000 unique enemies--including 2200 NPCs and 2400 animals, monsters, and other creatures--to become the only living character within the game. Basically, they went on a mass kill spree to ensure that they would be the only thing left alive within the province. Although this could be seen as the acts of a crazy person, it's actually quite inventive to throw quest completion completely out the window and instead just focus on killing everything in sight.

Perhaps the funniest part of this achievement from user jaeinskyrim is that the idea for carrying out this task was something that came about at the dinner table. The player who accomplished this feat based their version of the Dragonborn on their wife. "I think I spontaneously said at the dinner table 'hey kids, how about I make mom into a Skyrim character that immediately kills everything in her path?' They were on board, even their mom," the user explained over on Reddit. The whole path of destruction took about one month in total to finish and had been chronicled on the social media platform over that period of time.

While we have seen some truly inventive and unique things from the Skyrim community over the years, this accomplishment definitely stands out above the rest. Even though The Elder Scrolls VI is going to be released from Bethesda within the coming years, there's a good chance that we'll continue to see some impressive new feats like this from Skyrim players well into the future.

