Electronic Arts Warns Players of Another Game Shutdown

Electronic Arts confirmed the end of yet another game this week by announcing that one of the versions of The Sims 4 called The Sims 4: Legacy Edition would no longer be available to download as of December 12th. It's a product that's identical in many ways to The Sims 4 in terms of content but is meant for those with older computers to play on and therefore has limitations on what releases and features it can support. Those who want to keep playing The Sims 4 are being advised to find a way to upgrade their systems if they want to continue playing The Sims 4 proper and are to migrate their saves over to ensure a smooth transition.

The end of The Sims 4: Legacy Edition was announced this week much to the dismay of those who'd still been playing that version of the game. It was originally released back in 2019 for those playing on 32-bit systems. Those systems are no longer supported anyway, and come December 12th, the Legacy Edition won't be available at all.

If you're on a Mac, EA says to make sure you're using macOS 10.11 or above. PC players should ensure that they have a 64-bit device to play on. Once you've got one of those requirements taken care of, you're free to continue playing The Sims 4 via the Standard Edition or Deluxe Edition depending on which you own.

Starting December 12, 2022, The Sims 4: Legacy Edition will no longer be available on PC & Mac.



Players can choose to upgrade to the Standard Edition as long as the device meets the minimum requirements. Save files are also transferable.



For more info 👇https://t.co/cpDGMoh6u0 — The Sims Direct Communications (@TheSimsDirect) November 14, 2022

You'll want to bring your saves over, too, unless you plan on starting fresh. EA provided the instructions for doing so:

Go to your Documents.

Open Electronic Arts.

Copy the folder titled The Sims 4 Legacy Edition.

Transfer the file to the same folder (Documents/Electronic Arts) on your new computer, and change the title to The Sims 4.

Launch the game.

EA declined to offer any specific reason for the end of this version of The Sims 4 other than saying that it was bidding "goodbye to Legacy Edition" and that the option would no longer be available. This end of the Legacy Edition follows more EA announcements about games like Army of Two: The 40th Day and OnRush among others also losing support. Beyond those specific games, it's also been reported that EA would end both the Project CARS franchise as well as the Dirt games. On the other hand, the developer is also working on several Marvel games among other titles, so players still have those to look forward to.