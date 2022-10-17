EA Ending Online Services for Several Games

According to reporting from Video Games Chronicle, Electronic Arts will be shutting down online services for a number of different games over the coming weeks. In total, ten games will see online services cease between October 20th and January 19th. Titles impacted will include Army of Two: The 40th Day, Army of Two: The Devil's Cartel, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars, Gatling Gears, Onrush, Mercenaries 2, Mirror's Edge, NBA Jam On Fire Edition, and Shank 2. Online services for these games will come to an end on the following dates:

October 20th- Army of Two: The 40th Day and Army of Two: The Devil's Cartel

November 9th- Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 (PS3, Xbox 360), Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars (Xbox 360), and Mercenaries 2 (PS3, Xbox 360)

November 30th- Onrush



January 19th- Gatling Gears, Mirror's Edge, NBA Jam On Fire Edition, and Shank 2

While the news will likely disappoint some players, it's hard to say how many were actually still playing any of these games. If EA thought that it could still profit from these games, the company would likely do so for a long time to come. Unfortunately, the reality is that all online games will eventually suffer a similar fate, no matter how popular they might be. Keeping servers online for these games costs time and resources, and eventually companies will decide that the benefits no longer outweigh the negatives.

For now, fans will just have to enjoy the online modes for these games while they still can! There isn't much time left for the Army of Two games, but fans still have a bit of time left for the rest. When Microsoft shut down the servers for multiple Halo games on Xbox 360 earlier this year, several fans met online to participate in some final matches. Perhaps fans of these EA games can get together to similarly enjoy these online experiences before they come to an end!

Are you still playing any of these games online? Does it disappoint you that these online services are coming to an end? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!