Elgato Launches the 4K60 Pro, the First Consumer 4K, 60 FPS Capture Card

I don’t know what Elgato‘s actual mission statement is, but I know what they’re doing. With every product launch, Elgato is starting to narrow the gap that separates professional, full-time content producers, and normal gamers looking to take their streaming and capturing to the next level. This morning Elgato revealed, and launched, a brand new capture card that will allow the average bloke to capture gameplay in stunning 4K.. Say hello to the 4K60 Pro:

Make no mistake, this is a professional-grade capture solution, and you’ll be able to capture pristine footage from any console or gaming PC capable of playing games in 4K. This includes the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. If you’re gaming at 1440p or 1080p, the 4K60 Pro is more than capable of processing those feeds as well, and you can even record that footage at higher frame rates. You can check out the shop links here to find one for yourself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Elgato Gaming is dedicated to giving content creators the tools they need to succeed and stay ahead of the curve,” said Julian Fest, General Manager of Elgato Gaming. “4K60 Pro ushers in a new era of 4K viewership by giving the power to produce Ultra HD content to the public. Content creators are now able to surpass traditional broadcast media and give viewers the eye candy they crave.”

4K60 Pro Highlights:

Ultra quality: capture your gameplay in immaculate 4K resolution at 60 FPS

Instant Gameview: power your workflow with superior low latency technology

Dedicated software: record with ease and export to your favorite editing app

Technical Specifications

Interface: PCIe x4

Input: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, unencrypted HDMI

Output: HDMI (lag-free pass-through)

Supported Resolutions: Up to 2160p60

Dimensions & Weight: 178 x 121 x 21 mm, 270 g / 7 x 4.7 x 0.83 in, 9.5 oz

System Requirements