Elon Musk Reveals Uncomfortable Cyberpunk 2077 Realization

While playing Cyberpunk 2077, Elon Musk found some weird parallels with technology he's currently creating with Neuralink. On The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Musk discussed the game, and how its cybernetic implants reminded him of the one his company is creating. Like John Hammond at the end of Jurassic Park, it seems that the game might have briefly made Musk consider the terrible possibilities that cybernetic implants could have at some point in the far-off future, and how it could cause a number of societal issues. However, it seems that the moment of doubt passed quickly, as Musk thought about the potential benefits of the technology.

"I was playing Cyberpunk [2077], the game, and I was like uh this is pretty close to home here," Musk told Rogan. "Like, oh man. Like, is this where it leads? It might lead there eventually. I'm just saying for now, it's going to help people who really need it."

While some might scoff at Musk for making this realization while playing Cyberpunk 2077, it's worth noting that science-fiction has long had a history of showcasing the potential ramifications of man's hubris. If Cyberpunk 2077 truly did show Musk just how dangerous these types of implants could become, it just might make him tread a bit carefully with Neuralink's own designs. Otherwise, Night City's implant-obsessed streets could become a very real possibility!

Elon Musk praised Cyberpunk 2077 last month, complimenting the game's "esthetics" and interior design. Tesla could even introduce the game to new players, as Cyberpunk 2077 will be released through Tesla Arcade. For those unfamiliar with the feature, Tesla Arcade is available in various Tesla models, including the "Plaid" Model S. Passengers in the front and back seat can enjoy a number of different games while driving, including Cuphead, Stardew Valley, and CD Projekt Red's other major release, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Cyberpunk 2077 will be available when the car releases.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia, and will be made available through Tesla Arcade. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

