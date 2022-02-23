Elon Musk Wants to Make Steam Games Compatible With Tesla Cars

Tesla boss Elon Musk has revealed that he wants video games that are compatible with Steam, which is Valve’s PC platform, to work with the manufacturer’s vehicles in the future. Over the past few years, Musk and the team at Tesla have slowly been making various video games compatible with the operating system that lies at the center of its various cars. And while there aren’t a ton of games that can currently be played via a Tesla’s display screen, Musk sounds like he wants to change that in the future.

In a recent conversation on Twitter, Musk was asked about the possibility of making Cyberpunk 2077 work with some of its various vehicles. In response, Musk revealed that Tesla as a whole is currently trying to find a way to make games that work with Steam directly function with its cars. Although Musk didn’t say whether or not this is something that will happen anytime soon, he did say that the company is testing some things out internally. “We’re working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles,” Musk said. “Former is obviously where we should be long-term.”

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1496245381084200961

Although the idea of being able to play video games in your car might sound odd at first, this is something that could become more widespread as the years go on. As Musk himself mentioned, this is something that Tesla specifically has been toying around with quite a bit in recent history. And while it remains to be seen if the full catalog of games that appear on Steam would ever be able to function with a Tesla vehicle, the fact that this is an idea that’s even being looked into is quite fascinating. Perhaps 20 years from now, you’ll be able to hop into a self-driving car that could take you to your destination while you sit and play Grand Theft Auto 8 on the dashboard. What a future that would be.

Do you think we'll eventually reach a time where nearly any video game can be played through your car? And if so, is this something that you would like to even see come about?