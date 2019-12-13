Folks Are Going Wild Over Elon Musk Sitting Next to Ikumi Nakamura at The Game Awards

During The Game Awards 2019, a wild Elon Musk appeared. Yes, that’s right, Elon Musk is at the world’s biggest gaming awards show. Why? Nobody knows, but as you would expect, the camera panned to Musk after he briefly stood up to applaud the performance of Grimes, who was showing off a track that will be in Cyberpunk 2077. And of course, the moment the camera panned to the Tesla boss, the Internet went wild, which it does every time Musk does anything.

That said, the biggest talking point around this brief camera pan is that he’s sitting next Ikumi Nakamura, one of the most beloved developers in the industry, who left Bethesda and Tango Gameworks only a few months ago. Of course, some people were thrilled to see this unexpected duo, but others were not pleased.

Elon Musk and Ikumi Nakamura about to announce Mother Trilogy remake pic.twitter.com/WRnd6hsmrp — Mother Mailbox (@MotherMailbox) December 13, 2019

Elon Musk and Ikumi Nakamura sitting right beside each other is something I thought I’d never see in a million years, lol. #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/UkfORjtg2d — JanTheMan🏳️‍🌈 (@RealJanTheMan) December 13, 2019

WTF IS ELON MUSK DOING SITTING NEXT TO OUR GODDESS IKUMI?!?! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/DkBhjAPtu9 — Dastanovich @ Yakuza 7 hype/Bea’s sweat (@Dastanovich_) December 13, 2019

IKUMI NO PLEASE GET AWAY FROM ELON MUSK ITS FOR YOUR OWN GOOD — Pixel @ #DailyVA11HallA (@PixelThinks) December 13, 2019

Which is more cursed: Reggie sitting in front of Ninja or Ikumi Nakamura sitting next to Elon Musk — Bolt/GSR (@BoltGSR) December 13, 2019

Elon Musk is at the game awards and sitting next to Ikumi Nakamura…

What is this pic.twitter.com/AipioAOqbd — Loansome (@_Loansome_) December 13, 2019

” Uh, uh, uh, what do I do. Uh I guess I’ll stand up. Ms Ikumi stand too.” it was very wholesome. — Enjoying Conversations (@EnjoyingShows) December 13, 2019

