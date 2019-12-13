Gaming

Folks Are Going Wild Over Elon Musk Sitting Next to Ikumi Nakamura at The Game Awards

During The Game Awards 2019, a wild Elon Musk appeared. Yes, that’s right, Elon Musk is at the world’s biggest gaming awards show. Why? Nobody knows, but as you would expect, the camera panned to Musk after he briefly stood up to applaud the performance of Grimes, who was showing off a track that will be in Cyberpunk 2077. And of course, the moment the camera panned to the Tesla boss, the Internet went wild, which it does every time Musk does anything.

That said, the biggest talking point around this brief camera pan is that he’s sitting next Ikumi Nakamura, one of the most beloved developers in the industry, who left Bethesda and Tango Gameworks only a few months ago. Of course, some people were thrilled to see this unexpected duo, but others were not pleased.

