Elon Musk Is a Big Fan of Halo Infinite

Elon Musk has made it known that he is a fan of the latest entry in the long-running Halo series. Even though he might be most well-known for his ventures with SpaceX and Tesla, Musk, who is one of the wealthiest people on the planet, is always someone that has talked about his love of gaming on the internet. Now, he’s made it clear that he thinks Halo Infinite is another winner for the teams at Xbox and 343 Industries.

Musk took to Twitter in recent days to briefly share his impressions on Halo Infinite. While he didn’t have a whole lot to say on the game, he made it clear that he has been playing through Infinite’s campaign and found it to be quite enjoyable. “Halo Infinite campaign is good,” he said simply. Before long, the official Halo account ended up responding to his tweet and thanked him for playing. In turn, Musk seemed to make it clear that he has been playing through Halo Infinite on Legendary mode. Specifically, he noted that the Harbinger on the game’s highest difficulty gave him a lot of trouble.

Halo Infinite campaign is good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2022

Perhaps the funniest thing about Musk’s tweets involving Halo Infinite is that it prompted a number of people to request a collab with Tesla. Specifically, a many fans (and even some employees at Xbox) told Musk that he needs to make a version of Tesla’s Cybertruck vehicle that resembles the Warthog from Halo. Musk didn’t respond to any of these tweets in question, but this collaboration is something that people have brought up many times over the years since the Cybertruck was first revealed. Whether or not we could one day see this collab brought to life remains to be seen, although it doesn’t sound like something we should get excited about just yet.

