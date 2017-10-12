Epic Games Pursues Legal Action Against Fortnite Cheaters, Citing Copyright Infringement

While Fortnite is doing quite well when it comes to its high player count, it is hindered slightly by the fact that cheaters like to run rampant in it. And now, Epic Games is doing something about it – legally.

Following the banning of thousands of players from the game, Epic has focused its attention on two prolific cheaters in general, pursuing legacy charges that cover “every measure” and “rolling out tools,” as it previously stated below:

“We are constantly working against both the cheaters themselves and the cheat providers. And it’s ongoing, we’re exploring every measure to ensure these cheaters are removed and stay removed from Fortnite Battle Royale and the Epic ecosystem. We don’t want to give too many clues about what we’re doing, but we are rolling out tools and will continue to do so.”

Legal paperwork against these cheaters has been found over at Torrent Freak, and according to it, the two cheaters in particular, named Broom and Vraspir, are accused of violating the terms of service within the game, as well as the EULA. Here’s the exact noting from the charges:

“4. Defendant’s cheating, and his inducing and enabling of others to cheat, is ruining the game playing experience of players who do not cheat. The software that Defendant uses to cheat infringes Epic’s cpyrights in the game and breaches the terms of the agreements to which Defendant agreed in order to have access to the game.

As a result of his conduct, Defendant has been banned from playing Fortnite at least nine times. He nevertheless continues to play by creating multiple new accounts using false names to circumvent thee bans. He has also continued to cheat and to induce others to cheat at Fortnite.”

Sounds pretty serious. And the complaint has also noted, “Nobody likes a cheater. And nobody likes playing with cheaters. These axioms are particularly true in this case. Defendant uses cheats in a deliberate attempt to destroy the integrity of, and otherwise wreak havoc in, the Fortnite game. As Defendant intends, this often ruins the game for the other players, and for the many people who watch ‘streamers’,”

The company is seeking, according to the statement, $150,000 “in statutory damages for copyright infringement.” It sounds like Epic isn’t holding back when it comes to keeping Fortnite fair for all players. We’ll see what comes of this in the following months.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.