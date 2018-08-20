Epic Games Announces Fortnite Plans For PAX West Including Tournament and Mini Golf

With Fortnite bankrolling the kind of cash that it is, you didn’t think that it would be missing the forthcoming PAX West, now did you? Of course not.

The team at Epic Games detailed its plans for the forthcoming community-based show, which will take place from Friday, August 31 through Monday, September 3. It noted, “We’re landing at PAX West 2018 on Friday, August 31 through Monday, September 3 and we’re bringing plenty of fun activities for solos and squads. Find us outside at 8th and Pine and inside the Washington State convention center on the 1st floor ‘Yakima’ or tune-in to the conclusion of the Summer Skirmish tournament series, live at PAX West!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

And speaking of that tournament, “The Summer Skirmish tournament will conclude at PAX West with a live $1,500,000 USD competition open to all PAX West attendees. Registration for the event will be held on site each day starting at 8:00AM at PAX Lot 73 on 8th and Pine.” It’ll be a great place to see the best players come together to score some big cash for that Victory Royale. More details about qualifying can be found here.

Those attending the event in person (and not competing) can check out the viewing area to watch it happen live, while also checking out a merch store with exclusive Fortnite goodies and food trucks. Sounds like a party to us!

For those not attending the event, don’t worry, You can also watch it on these social channels, with the finals taking place on Monday, September 3:

But for those that aren’t in a competitive mood, how about some mini golf to lighten the mood? Yep, Epic Games has built a special nine-hole miniature golf course for fans to sign up and play. Complete all nine holes without getting wiped out (by a random golf club or whatnot) as you can score a set of exclusive pins, which you can see above. Now where’s that putter…?

So if you’re attending the event, don’t miss out on the Fortnite shenanigans!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices.