Epic Games Suffers Major Outage Impacting Fortnite and More

Epic Games is currently in the midst of a major outage which has impacted the ability to play some of its biggest games, including Fortnite. Outside of just Fortnite, Epic controls other titles that include Rocket League and Fall Guys in addition to its services like the Epic Games Store. Now, for one reason or another, a major issue has impacted Epic that has resulted in all of its various platforms going down for the time being.

Within the past hour, thousands of Epic users around the globe began reporting problems with different games and services tied to the company. Based on the information that is currently available, the root issue here seems to be tied to logging in this is what seems to be impacting Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. Epic currently says it’s investigating what is wrong, but until it figures out a solution, it could result in these games continuing to be unplayable for the foreseeable future.

“We’re investigating an issue affecting logins, which we are working to resolve now,” Epic wrote on its website to inform users. “We are continuing to investigate this issue.”

Historically, Epic has had other troubles like this in the past that it has been able to fix rather quickly. Assuming that today’s situation isn’t anything worse than what has happened previously, there’s a good chance that Epic will be able to resolve this problem within the next hour or two. At that point, Fortnite, the Epic Games Store, and all other platforms should go back to their normal state.

Until that time, though, you might want to avoid playing any of Epic’s games. Doing so will likely just result in continued failed log in attempts, and even if you are already logged in, there’s no guarantee that you’ll be able to play anything as matchmaking for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys is all said to be in a “degraded” state.

If there are any major updates to these troubles with Epic Games, we’ll be sure to fill you in once we know more.