Epic Games has announced that it has brought the developer Plastic into the fold in order to incubate a new studio based in Poland. If you are not familiar with Plastic, the team is perhaps best known for the video games Bound, Datura, and Linger in Shadows. According to Epic Games, the new studio will have a “focus on creating original standalone experiences that push the boundaries of graphics and game development forward.”

“Our team is incredibly proud to spearhead the growth of Epic in Poland,” said Michal Staniszewski, formerly of Plastic and now Studio Director at Epic Games, as part of the announcement. “Poland is a growing hub for the top engineering talent that we need to create amazing new gaming experiences for players around the world.”

https://twitter.com/EpicNewsroom/status/1486329102164537347

“For over twenty years, the team from Plastic has been developing some of the most ambitious and future facing projects in the Demoscene,” said Hector Sanchez, Head of Epic Games Publishing, as part of the same announcement. “They are an incredible group of talent who have created genre defining experiences that sit on the bleeding edge of technological advances, pushing hardware to the limits in a beautifully artistic way. We couldn’t be more excited to have them on our team and support their growth at Epic.”

One thing the announcement does not make clear is exactly what the new game studio based in Poland will be working on beyond, broadly, future-facing, ambitious, standalone projects. As with many such announcements of late, Epic Games notes that it is looking to quickly grow and is looking for new developers to help out with the new studio. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Epic Games in general right here.

