Epic Games Store Adds New Offline Mode

The Epic Games Store is still fairly new, which means more and more features will continue to roll out for the fresh digital storefront in the coming months. That said, the latest feature to arrive is an offline mode.

This is surely a highly-requested feature, as players are sometimes without Internet access, whether by choice or otherwise. The new offline mode means that gamers will be able to fire up titles in their library that don’t require an Internet connection. Sorry, but no Victory Royales in Fortnite unless you’re connected to the web.

Unfortunately, Epic did not make any sort of formal announcement about implementing the offline feature, but director of publishing strategy Sergey Galyonkin did have something to say about it on Twitter.

Epic Games launcher now works offline. Just click “Skip sign-in” if the launcher asks you to log in while you’re offline. We’re working on improving in-launcher communication for the offline mode to make it more clear. pic.twitter.com/42q9Rv5rle — Sergey Galyonkin (@galyonkin) February 6, 2019

As Galyonkin says in the tweet above, in order to access the offline mode at this time, players simply need to “Skip sign-in” when the prompt pops up upon accessing the store while offline. He also made sure to note that Epic is working on improvements for the sake of clarity, which we are sure will arrive with the upcoming roadmap.

Speaking of which, a clear roadmap should be arriving in the relatively near future. Epic Games revealed this in their recent announcement for regional pricing options. You can read more about that right here.

In the meantime, however, offline mode is here for the Epic Games Store. If you are looking to disconnect or have a questionable connection, now is the time to make sure your games are installed on your PC to ensure you’ll still be able to play them while offline.

