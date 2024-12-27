Epic Games Store Gives Away 10th Free Mystery Game That’s Fueled by Nostalgia

Epic Games is nearing the end of its free mystery game promotion where a new game is given away daily, but as that end draws nearer, Epic Games Store users have yet another free game to claim. This one leaked early like pretty much all of the other ones did with leakers suggesting prior to its reveal what people would get, and like past times, it seems those leaks were true. From now until December 28th at 8 a.m. PT, you’ll be able to claim Hot Wheels Unleashed for free if you’ve got an Epic Games Store account.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You may have gotten Hot Wheels Unleashed for “free” in the past after it was part of the Xbox Game Pass lineup, but it went through a very strange phase there on that subscription service where it was supposed to be added but wasn’t added and then eventually was but was pulled from the service this year anyway. Whatever was going on there with Xbox Game Pass, the Epic Games Store giveaway has by far simplified the process. If you want the game, just go here to the Epic Games Store game to claim it, and it’s yours to keep.

Hot Wheels Unleashed came out on 2021 and still costs around $39.99 if you’re buying it full price, so if you’re someone who’s concerned about getting good deals and playing newer games, you could do far worse than this Hot Wheels game. It’s about racing Hot Wheels cars, sure, with many of most popular cars from the Hot Wheels collections included in the game, but it’s also about building your own tracks just as if you were putting together your own Hot Wheels set.

“Waiting to host your races are enormous interactive environments with their own distinguishing features, where every object can become an integral part of the track,” an overview of the game offered. “Unleash your creativity with the most exciting track editor ever! Build your track by taking advantage of what surrounds you, and create amazing layouts inside and outside the race course. Bend and stretch the iconic “orange piece”, add loops, special boosters, obstacles and special elements to make an incredible amusement park for your races. Share your craziest creations online and try those of other players.”

Of course, Hot Wheels Unleashed developer Milestone has already put out a sequel between now and Hot Wheels Unleashed‘s release date with Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged out as of last year, but if you haven’t tried either, you can test out Hot Wheels Unleashed for free to see if it’s your speed.

With Hot Wheels Unleashed given away for free this week, that makes for 10 games now that have been offered up during the holiday giveaway if you’re counting the very first mystery game which was given away for a week like usual. The list so far includes The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, Vampire Survivors, Astrea: Six Sided Oracles, TerraTech, Wizard of Legend, Dark and Darker – Legendary Status, Dredge, Control and Ghostrunner 2 with more games to release into January until the mystery game giveaway comes to an end.