Epic Games Store Has a New Free Game (And It’s Finally a Good One)

Epic Games Store has a new free game available between December 26, today, and 11 AM EST tomorrow, December 27. The free games lately have been underwhelming, which is typically not the case during the holiday season. In fact, Epic Games Store usually ramps up during the holiday season with some major free games. For Christmas, it gave away Control for free. Control is one of 2019’s best games, and a major freebie at that. However, it had been given away for free on the Epic Games Store before, making the giveaway less notable. On Christmas Eve, there was Dredge, which is a great game from 2023, but a smaller indie release.The same applies to Vampire Survivors, which was given away on December 19.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today though, Epic Games Store has a great game that isn’t a smaller indie release and that hasn’t been given away for free in the past. The new, mystery free Epic Games Store game is Ghostrunner 2 from developer One More Level and publisher 505 Games, which released back in October 2023 as a sequel to 2020’s Ghostrunner. The first game was made free via Epic Games Store last December.

Upon release, Ghostrunner 2 garnered an 81 on Metacritic, and was notably nominated for Best Action Game at The Game Awards that year. This score more or less lines up with user review scores across various platforms.

“Blood will run in the highly anticipated hardcore FPP slasher set one year after the events of Ghostrunner,” reads an official description of the game for those familiar with it. “Adventure through a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future that takes place after the fall of the Keymaster, a tyrant who ruled over Dharma Tower, the last refuge of mankind. Jack is back to take on the violent AI cult that has assembled outside Dharma Tower and shape the future of humanity.”

Those that decide to check out Ghostrunner 2 now that it is free on Epic Games Store should expect a game that is about 8 to 16 hours long. The bottom of this range represents a mainline playthrough of the game while the top end of the range represents a completionist run.

For all of our previous and extensive Epic Games Store coverage — including all of the latest Epic Games Store news, all of the latest Epic Games Store rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Epic Games Store deals — click here.