Epic Games Store Makes Popular AAA Horror Game Free for Halloween

Epic Games Store has two new free games, one of which is a horror game while the other has horror elements. As of right now, all Epic Games Store users have until next Thursday, November 2. Once downloaded, both are yours to keep forever, however, you need to redeem the offer by the deadline because come the deadline they will be replaced with a new offer. And that's it. There are no other strings attached or subscriptions required. You just need an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing.

The headline of this week's offer is Bethesda and Tango Gameworks' The Evil Within 2. While the latter is now best known for Hi-Fi Rush, before this, it had only made The Evil Within and its sequel, two horror games notable for being from the creator of Resident Evil, Shinji Mikami. The first game was free this past week, and now the sequel is free this week. Released in 2017, The Evil Within 2, boasts an 82 on Metacritic.

"From mastermind Shinji Mikami, The Evil Within 2 is the latest evolution of survival horror. Detective Sebastian Castellanos has lost it all," reads an official blurb about the game. "But when given a chance to save his daughter, he must descend once more into the nightmarish world of STEM. Horrifying threats emerge from every corner as the world twists and warps around him. Will Sebastian face adversity head on with weapons and traps, or sneak through the shadows to survive."

The other free game this week is less notable. It's newer though, releasing in 2021. That game is Tandem: A Tale of Shadows from developer Monochrome Paris and publisher Hatinh Interactive. It boasts a Metacritic score of 79.

"Tandem : A Tale of Shadows redefines the puzzle platformer genre with a unique top down and side-scroller gameplay and exceptional aesthetic," reads an official blurb about the game. "Help Emma and the teddy bear Fenton solve the mystery of the disappearance of the famous magician Thomas Kane. Award-winning Tandem: A Tale of Shadows features five beautiful Victorian-inspired worlds inspired by Tim Burton, Jules Vernes, Conan Doyle. Players have to carefully alternate between Emma's top-down view and Fenton's horizontal side-scroller view if they hope to escape these chiaroscuro dimensions alive."