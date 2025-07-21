GameStop Has One of the Best First-Person Shooters for Just $1.99

GameStop currently has one of the best first-person shooters for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users obtainable for just $1.99. Similarly, it has the game available for just $4.99 for PS4, PS5, and PS5 Pro users. The only catch is that both deals are for pre-owned copies of the game. How long the deal is going to be available for, meanwhile, remains to be seen.

The first-person shooter in question hails from 2016, and is not just one of the best first-person shooters of 2016, but of the entire PS4 and Xbox One console generation. In fact, some argue it is one of the best first-person shooters of all time. Unfortunately, its multiplayer isn’t very active and it has a hacker problem. However, it also has a single-player campaign that is also one of the best first-person shooter campaigns of all time.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the game in question is Titanfall 2 from developer Respawn Entertainment, before it made Apex Legends, and from EA. At release, Titanfall 2 — which, as its name suggests, is a sequel to 2014’s Titanfall — garnered an 89 on Metacritic and similar raving reviews with consumers as well.

“Call down your Titan and get ready for an exhilarating first-person shooter experience in Titanfall 2,” reads an official description of the game. “The sequel introduces a new single player campaign that explores the bond between Pilot and Titan. Or blast your way through an even more innovative and intense multiplayer experience – featuring 6 new Titans, deadly new Pilot abilities, expanded customization, new maps, modes, and much more.”

For the sake of comparison, Titanfall 2 is currently $19.99 on the PlayStation Store, however, it is currently on sale on the Microsoft Store for $3.99 for those that would prefer a digital copy and don’t mind paying an extra $2. On Steam, meanwhile, the EA first-person shooter is actually currently $29.99, as only the Ultimate Edition is available.

