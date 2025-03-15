Epic Games Store Users Can Now Score 9 Extra Games for Free

Epic Games Store users on PC can currently score 9 extra free games right now, in addition to the latest weekly free game. This is at least the case for some Epic Games Store users. Of course, the main appeal of EGS compared to its major competitor, Steam, are all the free games that are given out via the digital PC storefront. This includes at least one free game every week, and sometimes more than one free game every week. Steam doesn’t have this. Nor are free Steam games given out via Prime Gaming like they are with Epic Games Store.

Courtesy of Prime Gaming, there are nine free games available via Epic Games Store. The only requirement is an Amazon Prime subscription. That said, those on PC, with an Epic Games Store account, and an Amazon Prime subscription, can currently grab the following games for free: Crime Boss: Rockay City, Redemption Reapers, El Hijo – A Wild West Tale, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Republic of Jungle, Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior, Sands of Aura, To The Rescue, and Skydrift Infinity.

The first of these nine free games on Epic Games Store is available until April 9, the second is available until April 2, the third free until March 26, the fourth free until April 13, the fifth until March 26, the sixth until May 14, the seventh until April 9, the eighth until March 26, and the ninth until April 9.

As always, once claimed these games are free to keep in your Epic Games Store library. In other words, unlike PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass or Nintendo Switch, maintaining an active Prime Gaming subscription is not required to retaining access. An active subscription is required to grab the free games though.

As for an Epic Games Store account, they are free. The only thing PC users need is an email to sign up for an account, and that’s it. Not only does Epic Games Store have a regular flow of free games, but there is also occasionally the Epic Games Store exclusive, though these are not as common as they used to be.

