Epic Games Store Makes Underrated Soulslike Completely Free

The latest free game on the Epic Games Store is one that fans of the Soulslike genre will want to check out. Since its introduction a little more than a decade ago, Soulslike games have become plentiful. FromSoftware has led the charge on this front with games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Demon’s Souls, and Elden Ring, but other studios have also made their own titles within the genre like Lies of P, The Surge, and Nioh. Now, one lesser-known Soulslike game is being handed out on the Epic Store for nothing and it’s definitely worth giving a look.

Starting today, March 13th, and lasting until the morning of March 20th, Mortal Shell is now free on the Epic Games Store. Developed by Cold Symmetry, Mortal Shell was released in 2020 and brought about some new ideas and mechanics to the Soulslike genre. While the game wasn’t as well-received as some others within the Soulslike space, it has still found an audience over the years and has gone on to receive multiple rounds of DLC. Typically, Mortal Shell retails for $30, so it going free on EGS saves users a nice chunk of change.

To make this week even better, Mortal Shell isn’t the only freebie that the Epic Store is handing out. In addition, a free content pack for World of Warships, formally dubbed the “Anniversary Party Favor“, will also be free to download. This add-on will bring free credits, XP, a new cruiser, and more to those who play World of Warships. While it’s not a second free game, it’s yet another great way for Epic to sweeten the deal with this week’s EGS giveaways.

Mortal Shell

“Mortal Shell is a deep action-RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world. As the remains of humanity wither and rot, zealous foes fester in the ruins. They spare no mercy, with survival demanding superior awareness, precision and instincts. Track down hidden sanctums of devout followers and discover your true purpose.

The dead litter this tattered landscape, but not all are without hope. The lost remains of defeated warriors are yours to discover. Awaken these Mortal Shells, occupy their bodies and significantly open your understanding to diverse masteries of combat.

Combat is strategic and deliberate. You must commit your sword only when an opportunity opens. Calculate your parries to unleash devastating counterblows. Temporarily entomb your Mortal Shell in stone to block attacks, or play aggressive and use your stone-form to add brutal weight to your own sword swings.”