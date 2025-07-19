Epic Games Store Users Can Now Get Viral Horror Game for Free

Epic Games Store users have a bonus free game available right now, courtesy of Prime Gaming. And it’s a viral horror game from 15 years ago. That said, as any offer that comes with Prime Gaming, those on PC interested will need an Amazon Prime subscription. Those on PC with an Amazon Prime subscription can nab a free EGS code for the horror game in question until August 11. In other words, PC users have roughly 23 days to redeem the limited time offer.

The horror game in question is Amnesia: The Dark Descent from 2010. The first game in the series it spawned, Amnesia: The Dark Descent put its developer, Frictional Games, on the map as previously the Swedish studio was an unknown quantity. It also spawned three follow ups: Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs in 2013, Amnesia: Rebirth in 2020, and Amnesia: The Bunker in 2023. To date the first game remains the best-known and best-selling game in the survival-horror series, partially because it went viral back during the peak of the Let’s Play days on YouTube, with the likes of PewDiePie and more making viral videos playing it.

Back in 2010, it garnered positive reviews upon release as evident by its 85 on Metacritic. More than this, it was a pioneer in the indie horror space, and remains relevant and is still played 15 years later. To this end, the PC version has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, the highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam. This is thanks to a 95 percent approval rating across nearly 20,000 user reviews.

“The last remaining memories fade away into darkness. Your mind is a mess and only a feeling of being hunted remains. You must escape. Awake,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a first person survival horror. A game about immersion, discovery and living through a nightmare. An experience that will chill you to the core. You stumble through the narrow corridors as the distant cry is heard. It is getting closer.”

Those that decide to take advantage of this offer should expect to sit down with the survival horror game for about 8 to 12 hours depending on playstyle and completion rate.

