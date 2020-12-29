Epic Games Store Gives Away One of Its Final Free Holiday Event Games

✖

Epic Games formally announced its latest free game from the ongoing holiday event this week with Solitairica available at no cost on December 29th. Like the other free games given away during the event, Epic Games Store users only have one day to claim the game with Solitairica going away on December 30th at 11 a.m. ET to be replaced by another game. This is one of the final games that’s being given away for free during the event, but as Epic Games has shown in the past, we can expect plenty more free games each week after this.

You can claim your free copy of Solitairica below from the Epic Games Store so long as you have an account within the marketplace needed to redeem the offer. The game blends together RPG mechanics with a card system, and it’s yours to keep for good so long as you claim your copy within the next couple of hours.

A bounty of spells and magical items await you, as do endlessly changing enemies. RPG combat meets a classic card game in Solitairica, yours to claim for free until December 30 (11:00 AM Eastern)! ♥️♠️ https://t.co/5lYSDhRHn8 pic.twitter.com/puGtq7uMOm — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 29, 2020

“Solitairica takes RPG combat and challenging roguelike progression to a fresh new place - the world of solitaire!” a preview of the game from the Epic Games Store read. “Using a variety of magical items and spells, battle your way through a horde of ever-changing enemies and defeat the horrible Emperor Stuck!”

For those who’ve been purposely staying in the dark about Epic Games’ plans for the free games throughout the course of the holiday event, Solitairica should come as a welcome addition to your Epic Games Store library. For those who’ve already seen the leaks from a while back, the giveaway should come as no surprise. Solitairica is one of the final three games Epic Games is giving away during its event following the release of Stranded Deep from December 28th. Assuming the list plays out as expected with no surprises remaining, the last two games to be released for free should be Torchlight II on December 30th and Jurassic World Evolution on December 31st.

Epic Games has not yet announce plans for more events beyond the end of 2020, but one can assume we’ll still see free games given away weekly even when they’re not attached to larger events.