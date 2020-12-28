Epic Games Store Offers Popular Survival Game for Free Today Only

✖

Hot off the heels of making Night in the Woods free for a single day, the Epic Games Store has now revealed its next title that can be downloaded on PC right now. Today’s offering is one that survival fans specifically will want to take note of, assuming they don’t already own the game.

Stranded Deep is today’s latest free title on the Epic Games Store and will be available to add to your own library for no charge until tomorrow, December 29, at 11:00 am EDT. The game sees players taking control of a plane crash survivor who is stranded in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. You’ll have to craft items, upgrade your character, and fight off animals in order to ensure your survival. Basically, it’s kind of like Cast Away the video game.

We would never leave you stranded... but we will give you Stranded Deep for free today. Claim this open world survival game before December 29 (11:00 AM Eastern). Check back tomorrow to unwrap your next gift, there's just a few more left! https://t.co/zYSpOx5QtZ pic.twitter.com/x4H5QTxUup — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 28, 2020

The unique thing about Stranded Deep compared to some past games that the Epic Games Store has been offering up though is that it’s still in early access. Despite first becoming available back in 2015, Stranded Deep still hasn’t reached its 1.0 iteration just yet. While a formal release did occur on consoles earlier in 2020, this PC version is still being worked on in real-time. This means that if you play it now, you can help provide feedback to the developers on what to improve on in the future.

While Stranded Deep is the most recent game that the Epic Games Store is handing out for free, it won’t be the last. This daily promotion is actually continuing through December 31, meaning that there are three more titles left to be handed out. If you’re curious about what those other three games will end up being, you should check out this leak from last week that has seemingly disclosed the full list of free titles ahead of time.

Of course, we’ll continue to update you on all the happenings with the Epic Game Store as time goes on. If you’d like to keep following our coverage of the storefront, you can do so right here.

So how do you feel about Stranded Deep’s addition to this free game lineup? And are you going to download it for yourself today? Let me know down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to chat more.