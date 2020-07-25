Epic Games Store Reveals 3 New Free Games Coming Soon
Like clockwork, Epic Games has revealed the new free games coming to all Epic Games Store users soon. More specifically, all Epic Games Store users on PC can look forward to three different free games: 20XX, Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP, and Barony. All three games will be made available for free starting on Thursday, July 30. Once available, they will be available for free until the following Thursday, August 6.
In the meanwhile, Epic Games Store users can download both Tacoma and Next Up Hero for free. The pair will be free until the aforementioned three games are made free. In other words, until July 30.
Below, you can check out a trailer for all three games, as well as read more each, courtesy of official descriptions plucked straight from the Steam page of each:
20XX
Description: "20XX is a roguelike action platformer that you can play with a friend. Jump and shoot your way through ever-changing levels, collect awesome new powers, and battle mighty bosses in the name of saving the human race maybe!"prevnext
Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
Description: "Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP is an exploratory action adventure with an emphasis on audiovisual style. Traverse a mythic little realm, use a sword to do battle & evoke sworcery to solve mystical musical mysteries. Co-operate with friends via Twitter, experience a videogame world that is affected by moon phases & help a wandering warrior monk complete her woeful errand."prevnext
Barony0comments
Description: "Barony is the premier first-person roguelike RPG with cooperative play. Cryptic items, brutal traps and devious monsters, like those found in classic roguelikes and CRPGs, await you. Conquer the dungeon alone, or gather a perfect party in co-op with iconic and exotic RPG classes."
