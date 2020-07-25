Epic Games Store Reveals 3 New Free Games Coming Soon

Like clockwork, Epic Games has revealed the new free games coming to all Epic Games Store users soon. More specifically, all Epic Games Store users on PC can look forward to three different free games: 20XX, Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP, and Barony. All three games will be made available for free starting on Thursday, July 30. Once available, they will be available for free until the following Thursday, August 6.

In the meanwhile, Epic Games Store users can download both Tacoma and Next Up Hero for free. The pair will be free until the aforementioned three games are made free. In other words, until July 30.

Below, you can check out a trailer for all three games, as well as read more each, courtesy of official descriptions plucked straight from the Steam page of each: