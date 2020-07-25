New GTA 5 Leak Reveals Big Feature Coming to GTA Online

✖

A new GTA 5 leak has possibly revealed a big new feature coming to GTA Online in the future. Next year, Grand Theft Auto V and it's free online portion will hit PS5 and Xbox Series X. And according to Rockstar Games, this version of the game will be an "expanded" version of what is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, it's unclear what exactly Rockstar means by "expanded," but a new retail listing may shed some light on what this will include.

This month, a variety of retailer listings for the game on PS5 have surfaced online, or more specifically, a smattering of placeholder listings have. Because these listings are placeholders, it means the information they will reveal should be taken with a grain of salt. That said, one listing in particular does reveal something pretty interesting.

Dutch retailer, Bol's listing for the game makes mention that GTA Online will support up to 64 players in a single server, which would be a substantial increase to the current capacity on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Of course, it's possible this means Rockstar Games is experimenting with larger player count modes, like battle royale, but it's also possible this will just be the norm.

64 players all running around causing chaos in GTA Online sounds like a nightmare on the current consoles. It often lags already, and that's with a lower player count. However, you'd have to assume that the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X make this possible.

Again, take all of this with a grain of salt. For now, this isn't official information. Placeholder listings for games can sometimes contain faulty information. However, when this is the case, it's usually information about a price point or a release date, things retailers are likely to guess at. In other words, it's not common for retailers to make up finer details about the game, but just because it's not common doesn't mean it's not possible.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Game has not commented on this leak, leaving GTA fans with nothing but speculation.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on all things Grand Theft Auto click here or continue to the relevant links below:

H/T, VideoTech.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.