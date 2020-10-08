Epic Games Store Makes 2 New Games Free

✖

As is typical at this point, the Epic Games Store has rotated in a new set of free video games on the platform now that it's Thursday. Both Abzu and Rising Storm 2: Vietnam are free to claim via the digital storefront until Thursday next week, which is October 15th. Additionally, Epic Games today revealed that both Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs and Kingdom New Lands will be free for a week starting at that point.

All of the usual caveats apply, of course. The new video games are only available to claim for free for a week, at which point they will return to their usual price points. Because this is the Epic Games Store, the video games are specifically for the PC and are directly associated with your Epic Games Store account. Once claimed, they will remain in your library despite rotating out of the free spot.

The Epic Games Store, which, as it sounds, is the digital storefront owned and operated by Epic Games, has been giving away free video games on a weekly basis for many months at this point. While the current lineup is Abzu and Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs and Kingdom New Lands are set to be free on the platform beginning October 15th through October 22nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.

