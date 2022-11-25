Epic Games Store Reportedly Bringing Back One of Its Best Deals Soon

The Epic Games Store routinely offers its users free games every week, but throughout the year, there's one deal in particular to look forward to: the free games given away around the holidays. Those include a free game every day instead of every week with the event running for a set amount of time that usually spans around a month. And based on recent reports, it seems that event will be back once again this year, too.

News of this returning holiday event from the Epic Games Store comes from Dealabs user billbil kun who replied to someone's comment in a post about free Epic Games Store games. The thread was about the Epic Games Store giving away Star Wars: Squadrons for free, but someone else asked about the "advent calendar" event as some have dubbed it. Dealabs user billbil kun who's accurately shared information in the past about leaked deals and such said that the Epic Games Store event will indeed be back this year and will supposedly be starting somewhere between December 15th and January 10th.

Given that this deal consists of weeks of free games given away each day, there are bound to be some that don't interest people, so there are occasionally complaints about what's being given away. However, it's hard to justify these sorts of complaints when games are given away weekly and even harder to do so whenever games are given away for free daily throughout the holiday event. Ones from last year included things like Tomb Raider games, Salt and Sanctuary, Control, Prey, and more, so they encompass quite the mix of genres and interests for players to peruse. The only catch is that they're only free for a short amount of time and typically aren't announced until the day that they're available unless someone leaks the full list ahead of schedule, so you'll have to be quick to grab them.

Epic Games should formally announce the plans for this holiday event in the future to set exact dates. For now, Epic Games Store users can still get Star Wars: Squadrons for free until December 1st.

[h/t VGC]