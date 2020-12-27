Epic Games Store Makes Another Game Free a Day After Christmas

✖

Epic Games Store is giving away another free game, this one the day after Christmas. That said, it's only available until 11 am EST tomorrow. After this, it will return to its normal price. However, if you download before this, not only do you get to play it for free, but keep it and play it whenever you'd like, assuming you maintain the same account with which you downloaded it with.

Until tomorrow morning, all Epic Games Store users can download My Time a Portia, which finally launched last year via developer Pathea Games and publisher Team17 Digital. Despite coming up a bit short critically, the game managed to find a pretty substantial player base. At the moment of publishing, it boasts a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating, with 93 percent of over 22,000 reviews rating the game positively.

As noted, on Metacritic, the game hasn't performed as well, with the PC version currently sitting at a 73. That said, the game usually runs at $30 and offers a ton of content, which makes it a great pick up in addition to being a risk-free pick up.

"Start a new life in the enchanting town of Portia," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Restore your Pa's neglected workshop to its former glory by fulfilling commissions, growing crops, raising animals, and befriending the quirky inhabitants of this charming post-apocalyptic land!"

At the moment of publishing, the Epic Games Store hasn't announced tomorrow's free game, but thanks to a recent leak, we know what it will be. For December 27, Epic Games Store will be giving out A Night in the Woods, a less popular game, but a far more critically-acclaimed experience.

