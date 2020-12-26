Cyberpunk 2077 Players Discover Another Cut Feature

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 players have seemingly discovered yet another scrapped feature that didn't make it in time for the launch of the game earlier this month on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. From the time of reveal to launch, CD Projekt Red cut a few different features from the game. Back in 2018, when CDPR revealed our first look at gameplay, it showed V wall-running to get the edge on his/her enemies. As you may know, there's no wall-running in the final game. It also looks like the game had a fully functioning train system that got scrapped at some point as well.

Above the streets of Night City, players can see what looks like train rails. Whether this would have been used for just environment dressing or been rideable, is unclear, but while exploring Night City one player discovered more than just unused rails. Taking to Reddit, the player revealed art assets, both finished and unfinished, hidden within Night City that suggests not only was a train system in the game, but rideable and complete with stations.

Below, you can check out the findings for yourself, courtesy of a video from "Sybekul" that is quickly shooting to the top of the Cyberpunk 2077 Reddit page.

Right now, it's not exactly clear how much of this is a scrapped feature versus an unfinished feature. It's also possible it's neither, but the finding above suggest otherwise. Hopefully, it's just an unfinished feature that will be added in the future. Night City is already incredibly immersive when it's not being weighed down by bugs or performance issues, and this would only add to this immersion.

