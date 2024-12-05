New Epic Games Store Free Games Lineup Might Be the Best of 2024

The latest lineup of free games on the Epic Games Store might be the best one that has been seen throughout 2024. Over the past month, Epic Games has been on a bit of a hot streak when it comes to the free titles that it hands out. This was most notably seen in one week when Epic handed out nine games at once on EGS, much to the surprise of users. Now, the first lineup of free games for December 2024 has arrived, and in short, they’re fantastic.

Starting today, December 5th, and lasting until next week on the morning of December 12th, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Bus Simulator 21 will be completely free to download on the Epic Store. LEGO Star Wars is obviously the biggest game of the pair as it was only just released back in 2022. The newest entry in the long-running LEGO Star Wars franchise adapts all nine mainline films in the series and adds a ton of new gameplay features not seen in previous installments. The Skywalker Saga has been a huge hit with fans and might be the biggest single game that Epic has made free all year.

While Bus Simulator 21 might not be as mainstream as LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, it’s still quite popular in its own right. Player reviews for the game on Steam have largely all been positive, and the version that Epic Games is handing out for free includes Bus Simulator 21’s massive Next Stop update, which adds even more content.

In total, this week’s Epic Store free games rotation can save users a staggering $85, which is far more than most other lineups. As such, be sure to pick up both of these freebies before they’re gone.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

About: “The galaxy is yours in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Experience memorable moments and nonstop action from all nine Skywalker saga films reimagined with signature LEGO humor.

Explore the Trilogies in Any Order – Players will relive the epic story of all nine films in the Skywalker Saga, and it all starts with picking the trilogy of their choice to begin the journey.

– Players will relive the epic story of all nine films in the Skywalker Saga, and it all starts with picking the trilogy of their choice to begin the journey. Play as Iconic Heroes and Villains – More than 300 playable characters from throughout the galaxy.

– More than 300 playable characters from throughout the galaxy. Discover Legendary Locales – Players can visit well-known locales from their favorite Skywalker saga films. They can unlock and have the freedom to seamlessly travel to 23 planets as they play through the saga or explore and discover exciting quests.

– Players can visit well-known locales from their favorite Skywalker saga films. They can unlock and have the freedom to seamlessly travel to 23 planets as they play through the saga or explore and discover exciting quests. Command Powerful Vehicles – More than 100 vehicles from across the galaxy to command. Join dogfights and defeat capital ships like the Super Star Destroyer that can be boarded and explored.”

Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop

About: “Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop offers the most comprehensive bus fleet in the history of the series with 30 officially licensed buses. Drive on two vastly different maps, alone or with friend. Play with extended management elements or just enjoy your time on the road.”