Epic Games Store Has 9 Free Games This Week in Biggest Giveaway Yet

Epic Games Store technically has nine free games this week for PC users to enjoy because one of the two free downloads is a collection that features eight different games within. To this end, this is one of the biggest free game giveaways the Epic Games Store has ever had. Like every previous free game giveaway, this new one is only available for a limited time though. More specifically, until November 21, which gives users of the digital PC storefront exactly one week to redeem the offer.

Once redeemed though, each of the free games downloaded via the Epic Games Store is free to keep. There are no subscriptions required either. All that is needed is an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing other than the couple of minutes it takes to register an account.

One of the two free games available to download between November 14 and November 21 on the Epic Games Store is Castlevania Anniversary Collection. For those that don’t know, this classic Konami collection includes the following eight games: Castlevania, Castlevania II Simon’s Quest, Castlevania III Dracula’s Curse, Super Castlevania IV, Castlevania The Adventure, Castlevania II Belmont’s Revenge, Castlevania Bloodlines, and Kid Dracula.

These are eight of the nine free games available on Epic Games Store right now. The ninth and final game is Snakebird. More can be read about Castlevania Anniversary Collection and Snakebird, below:

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Official Description: “Konami’s Castlevania Anniversary Collection traces the origins of the historic vampire franchise. Included is a unique eBook with details provided by developers, artists and others inspired by the Castlevania legacy which sheds a fresh light into the world of Castlevania. Released as part of the Konami 50th Anniversary celebration, relive these timeless classics that helped define the platformer genre. From the Belmont clan to their extended bloodlines and allies, the Castlevania Anniversary Collection is the best first step for anyone to take into the world of Castlevania and the fight against Dracula!”

Snakebird

Official Description: “What is the longest possible length a bird can be? Obviously a question only all the fruit in the world can answer! But where could all this fruit be hiding? Follow Redbird, Greenbird and Bluebird on a quest for an amount of fruit beyond any birds wildest dreams. Snakebird is a very simple but deceptively challenging puzzle game about assuming the right shapes for the task at hand, be it pushing, lifting, teleporting or just defying the laws of physics.”

Those that decide to check out Castlevania Anniversary Collection now that it is free via Epic Games Store, should expect about 20 to 30 hours to complete every game included. Meanwhile, Snakebird is going to take PC gamers about 3 to 10 hours to complete.

