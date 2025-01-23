Epic Games Store Free Game This Week Is a Fan Favorite

Epic Games Store has a new free game available to download for all EGS users on PC. The free game, as always, is available to download for free for one whole week. Once redeemed, the free game is free to keep forever, but the offer has to be redeemed within this one week window between January 23 and January 30. And this is because come January 30, it will be replaced with a new free game. This is the only requirement to keep in mind though. Otherwise, there is no barrier to entry or subscription required. All that is needed is an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing.

The new free Epic Games Store game hails from 2021. And it is a bit of a fan favorite from four years ago. This is most evident by its Steam user reviews, where it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating. This is the highest rating a game can earn on Steam. This score is thanks to a 95 percent approval rating across 4,408 user reviews.

Interestingly, this is substantially higher than the Metacritic score of the new Epic Games Store free game, which only has a 73 on Metacritic. In other words, critics did not enjoy it as much as consumers.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the free Epic Games Store game in question is Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery from developer Silver Lining Studio and publisher Akupara Games. Normally, on both Steam and Epic Games Store, the puzzle game costs $12.99 to experience.

“Behind the Frame is a vivid, interactive fiction about an aspiring artist on the cusp of finishing the final piece of her gallery submission,” reads an official description of the new Epic Games Store free game for those unfamiliar with it. “A relaxing, eloquent experience that can be played at any pace. Become immersed in a panoramic world filled with resplendent colors, beautiful hand-animated visuals, and a smooth, easy-listening soundtrack. As a passionate artist, seek the missing colors that will bring your paintings to life – all while remembering to take the occasional coffee and breakfast breaks that keep you going. There is more than what meets the eye, for every painting has a story to tell.”

Those that decide to check out Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery now that it is free via Epic Games Store should expect a game that is about one to two hours long. In other words, it is a short game, whether running a mainline playthrough or a completionist playthrough.

