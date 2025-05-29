Epic Games Store Gives Away 2 of the Best Free Games Yet In 2025

Another week, another drop of free games from the Epic Games Store. As we’ve known from last week’s reveal, two games are being offered for free, allowing EGS users to add them to their library with no strings attached. Anyone interested must visit the store pages of each game and claim their free goodies by June 5th at 11 A.M. ET. Once the offer is gone, another slate of free mystery games will be revealed.

This week’s free EGS games are ones that users won’t want to miss. The first is the critically acclaimed indie platformer from developer Playdead, Limbo. Typically priced at $9.99, this award-winning adventure put Playdead on the map, and helped push indie games into the mainstream when it originally launched in 2010. According to the review aggregate site Metacritic, it garnered an average score of 90 across 89 critic reviews.

The second game is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This Borderlands spin-off puts a whimsical, fantasy spin on the beloved first-person shooter series. Usually priced at $59.99, it is a must-play for fans of the franchise. Although not as critically acclaimed as Limbo, it is still a fun time seeing the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired take on Borderlands. When it launched back in 2022, it was met with decent reception. On Metacritic, it averaged a score of 78 across 86 critic reviews. In our review, we gave the game a 4.5 out of 5.

“Cascading loot and relentless humor check the Borderlands boxes, but instead of coming up with totally revolutionary elements, all it had to do was shift things around and finally let us create a character,” reads our review. “Future Borderlands experiences may not be set in fantasy settings of this kind, but they should at least look to adopt in some ways the fanciful and varied nature of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.”

EGS users are saving quite a bit of cash by claiming these two games. In total, buying Limbo and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands would cost $69.98. Of course, that assumes players were planning on purchasing both games. Regardless, this is probably the best week of free games from the digital storefront, and both should be redeemed before the offer is gone next week.

Limbo

“Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever.”

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

“Embark on an epic adventure full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry! Bullets, magic, and broadswords collide across this chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the unpredictable Tiny Tina.

“Roll your own multiclass hero and loot, shoot, slash, and cast your way through outlandish monsters and loot-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord. Everyone’s welcome, so join the party, throw on your adventuring boots, and be Chaotic Great!”

