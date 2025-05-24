Epic Games Store Is Still Missing One Huge Collection of Games Years Later

The Epic Games Store has been a great marketplace for players to pick their next title, whether it’s brand new or classic. However, there’s a pretty sizeable collection of games from an equally huge publisher that’s totally absent from the Epic Games Store. Usually, many would make sure to have their games on multiple marketplaces as to ensure as many people can play it the way they prefer to. While the Epic Games Store is relatively new compared to Steam, it is a bit shocking that one major company in the video game world hasn’t put its games on it.

The Epic Games Store, created by Epic Games, the same creators of Fortnite and Unreal Engine, was released in 2018 as a response to Steam’s high revenue cut. Over the years, many game companies have brought their games to the storefront, sometimes even being exclusive to it instead of Steam. Some of those games include Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Satisfactory, and Shenmue 3, but you won’t find any games from Capcom in the Epic Games Store

Capcom Is Still Not On Epic Games Store

As noticed by user Madukes96 on Reddit, iconic Japanese publisher Capcom has yet to launch any of their titles on the Epic Games Store. The company, which is home to several famed franchises like Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and Monster Hunter, has done quite well on other platforms like consoles and Steam. Yet, even with the success of the Epic Games Store, it seems Capcom hasn’t looked to the storefront to transfer its already-released titles on.

The post does bring up a quote from Capcom’s 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Presentation, linked here, where an invested inquired about if the company would release projects on the Epic Games Store.

“We are not commenting on specific services at this time,” Capcom said in response to the question about the Epic Games Store and other storefronts. “We will continue to evaluate opportunities on a variety of platforms.”

Capcom’s lack of presence on the Epic Games Store is indeed noticeable, especially when some of its bigger titles have had huge success on various platforms. For example, Monster Hunter Wilds, which came out earlier this year, had a record-breaking eight million copies sold in three days, making it the fastest ever Capcom game to reach that feat. On Steam, launch day had a peak on 1.3 million players, ranking it among the most-played titles on the service ever. The Resident Evil games also frequently go on sale, so while there are ample opportunities to get them elsewhere, you won’t find them discounted as part of the Epic Games Store’s many sales.

Despite Capcom’s not being on the service, Epic Games Store still continues to bring in new customers every day. One of its biggest selling points is its giveaways, where new free games are available each week. This week, you can get Deliver at All Costs, Gigapocalyse, and Sifu for free until May 29th. It’s a pretty good way to get players to play titles on your service and expose them to new genres. However, for the time being, we may not see Devil May Cry or Dead Rising as one of those for a while.

Are you shocked Capcom hasn’t released its games onto the Epic Games Store? Which games, if any, would you like to see on it? Let us know in the comments below! For all things Epic Games Store, Capcom, and more, keep it here at ComicBook.

