New Free Games Are Now Available via the Epic Games Store

It is Thursday of a new week, which means new free video games on the Epic Games Store are now available! Specifically, both Ark: Survival Evolved and Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection are now available for free via the digital storefront. Ark: Survival Evolved's offering from the store leaked multiple times, and Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection was a known upcoming freebie announced alongside its release date, so neither of them are exactly a surprising addition to the ongoing promotion.

Ark: Survival Evolved marks the last in what ended up being a totally real list (though not dates) of upcoming free games, which means that the future remains unwritten at this point. Well, except for next week, because the Epic Games Store has revealed that both Pathway and The Escapists 2 are set to be the next freebies. All the usual caveats apply, of course, and these are only free to claim for a limited time, PC only, and are tied to your Epic Games Store account.

Additionally, while it's just the one "game" available with regards to Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection, it's actually composed of several titles. In total, the new collection includes seven different Samurai Shodown games from the Neo Geo, including Samurai Shodown, Samurai Shodown II, Samurai Shodown III, Samurai Shodown IV Amakusa's Revenge, Samurai Shodown V, Samurai Shodown V Special, and Samurai Shodown V Perfect. The last of these, Samurai Shodown V Perfect, is a previously unreleased title that features a new story and ending.

Ark: Survival Evolved is free to own via the Epic Games Store and will be available as such until next week on June 18th at 11 AM ET. Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection is also free and will be available as such until next week on the same date. These two mark just the latest in a long line of free video games from the Epic Games Store, with one of the most recent being Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. Next week, Pathway and The Escapists 2 will be available for free. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the digital storefront right here.

