Epic Games Store Gives Out Three More Free Games

The Epic Games Store is continuing its holiday festivities into the new year with three more games that are now available for free from the storefront. For Day 14 of Epic Games’ giveaways, the store and launcher is giving away Darksiders, Darksiders 2, and Steep for anyone who wants them. Both of the Darksiders games are special editions of the base titles that come with extra features while Steep is still the classic Steep experience.

Epic Games announced its free games for the day like it has been for nearly two weeks now since it’s now gone beyond the 12 days it originally said it’d be giving out games for. The goalposts were moved to 14 days of free games, so it looks like this might be the last drop which would make sense seeing how there are three games instead of just the one daily free game.

Day 14: Darksiders, Darksiders 2 and Steep Hack & slash through the Apocalypse, and then ride & glide through the fresh powder of the Alps. #LastButNotLeast #14DaysOfFreeGames 🎁1️⃣4️⃣🎁: https://t.co/mE4FRxilni pic.twitter.com/z9a9C6ffAr — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) January 1, 2020

Each of these games is available now for free in the Epic Games Store until January 9th, so if you want to add them to your collection, you’ll need to redeem the offer before then.

The special edition of Darksiders that’s available is Darksiders: Warmastered Edition which includes better textures and other visual improvements. Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition has a similarly appropriate name and comes with some of the same improvements along with DLC to keep you busy after you beat the main story.

You can find all of Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition’s features detailed below.

Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders 2 with all DLC included and integrated into the game which offers a total playtime of more than 30 hours

Reworked and tuned game balancing and loot distribution

Improved Graphic Render Engine for higher visual quality especially in terms of lighting and shadows

Improved and reworked level, character and environment graphics

Running in native 1080p resolution

Epic Games first announced its 12 Days of Free Games event earlier in December before it started giving away the games for free. Though the giveaways are coming to an end, there are still some games on sale, so it’s worth checking out if you want to get some games at a discount before they’re back at full price.