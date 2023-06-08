Epic Games Store Gives Away Final Free Mystery Game from Mega Sale

Epic Games announced its final Mystery Game of this year's Mega Sale, and just as expected, players were able to figure out what the game would be ahead of time. From now until June 15th, anyone who has an Epic Games Store account can claim Payday 2 for free. The game's been out for a while now after it released back in 2013 and usually goes for around $9.99, but it's got tons of instances of DLC to keep players busy even after all these years.

Teasers for upcoming Mystery Games have been released every week ahead of the new game's reveal on Thursdays, and the same was true for Payday 2 prior to this announcement. Players were pretty quick to decipher what the symbols in the teaser meant and guessed correctly that the free game for the week would be Payday 2. While the Mega Sale will continue for a while longer, this will be the final Mystery Game to be given away during the sale.

In Payday 2, you basically go on missions to rob banks and other establishments to score the most loot possible. If you played the original Payday, you'll already have a good idea of what to expect from this one, but chances are good you've at least played or heard of this game already since it's been out for nearly 10 years. You can check out more on the game here where you can also claim it after signing into your Epic Games Store account.

"Payday 2 is an action-packed, four-player co-op shooter that once again lets gamers don the masks of the original Payday crew – Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf and Chains – as they descend on Washington DC for an epic crime spree," a preview of the game explains.

There's also another Payday game on the way, so this provides players with the perfect opportunity to get acquainted with the series if you've never tried it before. Payday 3 got a teaser trailer not long ago, and that game is supposed to be out at some point in 2023, though it doesn't have a release date at this time.

With the Mystery Game campaign now over, Epic Games is back to laying out plainly what the next free games will be. Guacamelee! 2 and Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition will both be free next week on June 15th.