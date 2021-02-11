How to Watch the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase

✖

Epic Games is gearing up for a big event where it’ll present the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase on Thursday. From that event, we expect to see a number of different announcements, and though we don’t yet know what those will be, they’ll likely entail improvements being made to the store, perhaps future sales, and games that’ll be coming exclusively to the store in the future. For those wanting to tune in, Epic Games has made it a simple process to catch all the announcements.

If you’re planning on watching the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase as it goes live, you’ll want to tune into the Epic Games Twitch channel starting at 2 p.m. ET. A duration for the event hasn’t been given, so while you can easily hop in late, you’ll want to be there as soon as possible to make sure you’re not missing out on the announcements.

As for what’s actually scheduled to take place during the event, we only know a couple of broad indicators so far about what’s to come. Epic Games said it’ll have not only announcements but also gameplay to show off, so perhaps we’ll see a spread of new games as well as new content coming to existing titles.

“Join us as we take a look at some of the games launching on the Epic Games Store this year,” Epic Games said as a preview of the event. “We’ve curated a collection of new announcements, gameplay and extended looks presented by the developers creating the games we all love.”

The Epic Games Store has been routinely adding different features to the marketplace or talking about ones to come, so there’s a chance we’ll see more of that during the event. There’s no reason to believe the PC exclusives sold through the Epic Games Store will end anytime soon, so we’ll likely see more of those as well.

Whatever is to come from the event, Epic Games Store shoppers can benefit from the occasion thanks to a sale that’s going on now. That sale has already discounted a couple of different games including Star Wars: Squadrons, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Cyberpunk 2077, and it’s going on from now until February 25th.