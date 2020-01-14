Epic Games Store to Continue Giving Away Free Games Throughout 2020

Epic Games Store had a massive 2019, and while it’s hard to attribute just how much of that success is related to the fact that the digital storefront gave out free PC games basically every week — sometimes one, often two, and sometimes many at once or several over a short period of time — it definitely helped. At the very least, Epic Games appears to have considered that massive giveaway successful, as it has announced that it plans to continue giving away free video games throughout 2020.

“New decade means new games and we’re looking at a great start with tons of amazing titles coming exclusively to the Epic Games Store in 2020,” Epic Games says in a new blog post this morning. “To kick things off, we’re extending our weekly free game program throughout 2020. Every single week, come back to claim your game. Once claimed, it’s yours to keep forever!”

According to Epic Games, over 200 million free games were claimed during its giveaways last year. Even more impressive than that, perhaps, is the fact that players have spent over $620 million in the Epic Games Store, and with 108 million Epic Games Store customers, some rough math has that average out to about $5.75 per customer, which isn’t too shabby considering Epic Games Store hasn’t been around all that long.

If you’re somehow not familiar, Epic Games Store is basically Epic Games’ answer to Valve’s Steam. It’s a digital storefront that works with other publishers to allow folks to purchase PC video games through it, and the Epic Games Store regularly touts the fact that its revenue split is reportedly significantly better than Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the digital storefront right here.