Epic Mickey Director Still Wants to Make Epic Mickey 3

In the wake of the announcement of Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, series director Warren Spector has expressed interest in making a third installment in the series. Following the launch of Epic Mickey back in 2010, a sequel titled Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two came about in 2012. This sequel was meant to pave the way for a third entry in the series, but developer Junction Point Studios ended up closing down the following year in 2013. Despite the way that things ended over a decade ago, Spector still has an idea for Epic Mickey 3 and has said that he would like to make the game even though he doesn't believe it's feasible.

Speaking on LinkedIn, Spector expressed excitement about Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and praised the team at Purple Lamp Studios for the work it has done on the remake. Spector also said that he's still proud of the work that he and those at Junction Point did on Epic Mickey nearly fifteen years ago. In reply, Spector was then asked about whether or not he'd still have interest in making Epic Mickey 3 if the opportunity presented itself. Spector explained that he absolutely would, but he doesn't believe that his current job at OtherSide Entertainment would allow for such a project to materialize under himself.

"I'd love to do Epic Mickey 3 but I have a day job that would make that impossible," Spector said in response to the idea of making another entry. "I actually have a high-level idea for what I'd do in a tri-quel. Don't worry what I'm working on is pretty darn cool and OtherSide is looking to hire for that project and one other we're working on."

Following the announcement of Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, some longtime fans of the series have been hoping that this remake is a way for Disney to gauge interest and see if Epic Mickey 3 is something that would be desired. As such, if a third Epic Mickey game were to happen, it would likely hinge heavily on Epic Mickey: Rebrushed being a big success when it launches later this year. As for that release, a specific date isn't yet known, but the remake will be arriving at some point in summer 2024 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

