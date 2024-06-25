Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Release Date Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's been a few months since Epic Mickey: Rebrushed was announced, and Disney fans have been eagerly awaiting more information, including a release date. Thankfully, the wait is nearing an end, as THQ Nordic has announced that the game will be released September 24th on all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. A Costume Pack DLC has been revealed, and will be a pre-order bonus for the digital versions of the game. The pack features three alternate looks for Mickey, including Steamboat Willie, Brave Little Tailor, and Football. Digital pre-orders on consoles also come with 24 hours of early access, allowing players to check out the game on September 23rd, instead!

Pre-orders for the physical version of Epic Mickey: Rebrushed are now live on Amazon, Target, and Best Buy and can be found in the links below:

In addition to these standard versions of the game, a special collector's edition has been announced. This will include several extras, including a 28cm statue of Mickey, six postcards, a tin sign, a SteelBook, an Oswald the Lucky Rabbit keychain, and the Costume Pack DLC. As of this writing, pre-orders for the collector's edition don't seem to be live, and we don't know exactly how much it will cost. However, based on some of the collector's editions that have been released for some of THQ Nordic's other games, it should be significantly more expensive than the standard release.

Rebrushed marks the first time the original Epic Mickey has ever been made available outside of a Nintendo platform. Originally released as a Wii exclusive back in 2010, this version of Epic Mickey has been given a fresh coat of paint by new developer Purple Lamp. In addition to the graphics, players can expect some other improvements to the Wii release, including changes to the controls, as well as new abilities for Mickey, such as sprinting, dash, and ground pound. Hopefully the new release will offer enough improvements to satisfy fans of the original, as well as those that never had a chance to experience it!

Are you planning to check out Epic Mickey: Rebrushed? Did you play the original version on Nintendo Wii? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!