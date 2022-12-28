Escape from Tarkov Update Adds New Map and Weapons

Escape from Tarkov got a new update this week that added a number of different features for players to check out including a new map section as well as some weapons to experiment with. The new map section called the "Streets of Tarkov" was previewed prior to the update's release to show off what it'd look like, but that new map is now available in-game for a hands-on experience. There was a wipe with this same update, too.

The update in question is the 0.13 Update, and you can see a preview of the Streets of Tarkov and other parts of this update in the trailer below. It's a "long-awaited" location, according to developer Battlestate, and after some extended downtime for the patch to be installed, it's finally here.

"This update adds a part of the city of Tarkov, located at the intersection of Primorsky Avenue and Klimov Street," a preview of the new map location read. "This part of the location contains an abandoned factory, Pinewood Hotel, news agency building, Concordia residential complex, car dealership, Terracot Business Center, cinema, Sparzha supermarket, and other objects of urban infrastructure. This is the first part of the work on the city and later the location will be expanded."

Along with that new map location, the update also added several new weapons and equipment as well as different modifications for existing weapons. You can learn more about the weapon changes through the patch notes excerpt below with the full set of patch notes found here.

Escape from Tarkov Patch 0.13 – Weapons and Equipment

Added GP-25 "Kostyor" 40mm underbarrel grenade launcher for all AK family automatic rifles with a compatible barrel mount;

Added M203 40mm underbarrel grenade launcher for all AR-15 rifle family with appropriate barrel length and compatible handguards;

Added SR-2M "Veresk" 9x21 submachine gun, with an SR-2MP upgrade kit, standard-issue KP-SR2 sight, 20- and 30-round magazines;

Added Steyr AUG A1 and A3 5.56x45 assault rifles, with modifications and magazines for 10, 30 and 42 rounds;

Added Glock 19X 9x19 with 19, 24 and 31-round magazines;

Added RSH-12 12.7x55 assault revolver;

Added new equipment.

Escape from Tarkov's newest update is now available to download.