New Everdell Game Announced

A new Everdell game coming soon. Starling Games has announced Everdell Duo, a new 2-person game version of Everdell. Gameplay appears to be similar to the core Everdell game, with players placing workers to gather resources and then using those resources to play cards to create their own woodland city. Gameplay lasts over the course of four seasons, with players trying to achieve certain events to score more points. However, one big difference between the traditional Everdell experience and Everdell Duo is that there are only two players, with players either choosing to play against each other or cooperatively to rack up the highest combined score.

Another significant difference is that the meadow – an area where any player can claim cards – has a sun and moon token, which moves every time players perform a turn. Players can only claim cards from the meadow if they are touching one of the tokens, making timing of turns all the more important.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Everdell Duo comes with over 30 events and a cooperative campaign mode as well. The publisher of the game, Starling Games, is running a Kickstarter for the game later this year.

The Everdell franchise has proven to be a popular one for Starling Games, with five different expansions made for the base game, each of which adds either additional resources or new mechanics to the core game. More recently, Starling Games has expanded the world of Everdell (which is populated by assorted woodland creatures) to include new areas, with Everdell: Farshore adding a nautical take on worker placement, with players timing their builds to take advantage of good winds, and My L’il Everdell adding a more friendly version of the franchise.