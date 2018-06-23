Someone Made A Chart Explaining Every Assassin’s Creed Game

With Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on the way that is the predecessor to all other Assassin’s Creed games, some may be wanting to get into the franchise for the first time. Others, like myself, sometimes get a few of the titles mixed up since its evolution from the very first entry. Luckily, one dedicated fan made a very specific chart to help both types of gamers get better acquainted with the popular Ubisoft series.

Reddit user Big_Diesel_Gaming took to the popular forum website to unveil his creation and not going to lie – it helps!

The games, in order, represented are:

Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue

Assassin’s Creed: Unity

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

From the appearance of that iconic Hidden Blade, to Animus involvement, even breaking down the Assassins vs Templar conflict – this chart pretty much has everything players need to know when going into each title. The only thing really missing, as one user already pointed out, was the Blackbox missions, which were only in Unity and Syndicate. User ‘ntgoten’ described these missions as “Assassination missions that allowed you to do multiple approaches. For instance, in Syndicate you could pretend to be a corpse to get close to your a target and kill him or you can do it the old-fashioned way of simply sneaking in.”

It’s pretty helpful! and obviously took a bit of time to make sure everything was accurate! You can read the full thread here to see fellow Redditor’s own additions to the chart and even some areas that players disagreed on.

As far as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey goes and where it fits in the overall timeline, Creative Director Jonathan Dumont had this to say:

“We are absolutely an AC game,” Dumont responded to one fan’s concern that this strays too far from the series norm. “AC games are about experiencing a key moment in history, a place and time that were host to major historical events. In AC Odyssey players will visit Ancient Greece during the Peloponnesian War, meeting historical characters like Socrates and Hippocrates. With our new dialogue system, players will be able to truly interact with history, which is something we’re really excited about. So get ready to debate with Socrates!”

He added, “From a lore perspective, we wanted to tell the story of how First Civ artifacts created what would become the Templars vs Assassins story, which took place long before the Brotherhood. Also, AC Odyssey is a continuation of the modern day story from Layla, so players will pick-up right after Origins.”

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey drops on October 5th for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4.