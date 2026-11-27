The plastic guitar is making a comeback, and Stage Tour is looking to give rhythm game fans plenty of reasons to dust off their favorite instrument. The upcoming music game is set to launch on December 10 via Steam, with a whopping 95 songs, bringing together familiar favorites and newer tracks that should give players plenty to look forward to.
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There are still more songs to be revealed, but we’ve already got a pretty substantial setlist to dig into. Here are all 77 songs confirmed for Stage Tour so far, with this list updated as additional tracks are announced.
Note: Only 77 of the 95 launch songs have been revealed at the time of writing. We’ll keep this list updated as the remaining tracks are announced, so check back here for the complete Stage Tour soundtrack.
Every Confirmed Song in Stage Tour So Far
- “Dani California” – Red Hot Chili Peppers
- “Lux Æterna” – Metallica
- “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran feat. Bring Me the Horizon
- “In the Stars” – The Rolling Stones
- “Kickstart My Heart” – Mötley Crüe
- “All Star” – Smash Mouth
- “Kiss Me” – Sixpence None the Richer
- “Pump It” – Black Eyed Peas
- “Psychosocial” – Slipknot
- “Island in the Sun” – Weezer
- “Teenage Dirtbag” – Wheatus
- “Just Like Heaven” – The Cure
- “Photograph” – Def Leppard
- “Sharp Dressed Man” – ZZ Top
- “Starlight” – Muse
- “Just” – Radiohead
- “ballad of a homeschooled girl” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Rio” – Duran Duran
- “Shut Up and Dance” – Walk the Moon
- “Land of Confusion” – Genesis
- “I Fought the Law” – The Clash
- “Smokin’” – Boston
- “For a Pessimist, I’m Pretty Optimistic” – Paramore
- “MORE THAN YOU KNOW” – blink-182
- “Bite Me” – Avril Lavigne
- “Parklife” – Blur
- “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” – The Darkness
- “Tornado of Souls” – Megadeth
- “Grace” – Jeff Buckley
- “What You Know” – Two Door Cinema Club
- “Heartbreak Feels So Good” – Fall Out Boy
- “…Baby One More Time” – Tenacious D
- “Whatever You Want” – Status Quo
- “Square Hammer” – Ghost
- “Under a Glass Moon” – Dream Theater
- “ABC” – Polyphia feat. Sophia Black
- “RATATATA” – BABYMETAL & Electric Callboy
- “Just Pretend” – Bad Omens
- “Metalingus” – Alter Bridge
- “In the Meantime” – Spacehog
- “Fire” – Kasabian
- “You Wanted War” – Sum 41
- “Red Flag” – Billy Talent
- “Get the Funk Out” – Extreme
- “Night Witches” – Sabaton
- “Baccarat” – Leon Thomas
- “The Motherload” – Mastodon
- “Victorious” – Wolfmother
- “Lola Montez” – Volbeat
- “The Heart From Your Hate” – Trivium
- “Tiny Indoor Fireworks” – Biffy Clyro
- “Broken Dreams, Inc.” – Rise Against
- “Terminator Oscillator” – Static-X
- “When Worlds Collide” – Powerman 5000
- “Handshake With Hell” – Arch Enemy
- “Gaslighter” – Alien Ant Farm
- “Sunset” – The Midnight
- “Blind and Frozen” – Beast in Black
- “Negative Space” – Silverstein
- “Mimi’s Delivery Service” – Good Kid
- “Overtime (Live Band Sesh)” – KNOWER
- “The End” – Mammoth
- “Airhead” – Honey Revenge
- “The New Flesh” – Sylosis
- “Golden Child” – 12 Stones
- “Damage Done” – Jonathan Young ft. RichaadEB
- “The Urge” – Judge and Jury ft. Tyler Connolly of Theory of a Deadman
- “Siren” – Castle Rat
- “Do Me Like That” – The Paradox
- “The Unknowing” – Jfarrari
- “Jane!” – The Long Faces
- “Prisoner” – Ankor
- “Do Me a Favor” – The Bites
- “Limbo Man” – The Dust Coda
- “Raised on Rock N Roll” – The Karma Effect
- “Identify” – Ando San
- “Stage Tour” – Steve Ouimette & The Stage Crew