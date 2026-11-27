The plastic guitar is making a comeback, and Stage Tour is looking to give rhythm game fans plenty of reasons to dust off their favorite instrument. The upcoming music game is set to launch on December 10 via Steam, with a whopping 95 songs, bringing together familiar favorites and newer tracks that should give players plenty to look forward to.

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There are still more songs to be revealed, but we’ve already got a pretty substantial setlist to dig into. Here are all 77 songs confirmed for Stage Tour so far, with this list updated as additional tracks are announced.

Note: Only 77 of the 95 launch songs have been revealed at the time of writing. We’ll keep this list updated as the remaining tracks are announced, so check back here for the complete Stage Tour soundtrack.

Every Confirmed Song in Stage Tour So Far

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RedOctane Games