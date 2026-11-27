Phantom Blade Zero has a habit of putting the coolest weapons imaginable into the hands of people who desperately want to kill you. One moment, you’re locked in a spectacular duel against some impossibly stylish warrior. The next, you’re watching them unleash a weapon so absurdly cool that your immediate reaction is “I NEED THAT THING.” It’s one of the game’s greatest strengths. Unfortunately, that excitement sometimes comes with a rather disappointing catch: you might get the weapon, but not in the way you hoped.

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Phantom Blade Zero splits its arsenal between main weapons and Phantom Edges, the latter serving as supplemental combat abilities rather than full-fledged weapons. It’s a cool system that gives players plenty of ways to get creative during fights, but it also means some of the game’s most spectacular weapon designs never get the chance to become the stars of their own movesets. Truly a missed opportunity. If S-Game ever gives us a sequel, I want to see more of those weapons promoted into the main arsenal. There are too many incredible designs here to leave some of them playing second fiddle.

Phantom Blade Zero Has Plenty of Weapons That Deserve to Be More Than Phantom Edges

Courtesy of S-GAME Studio

One of the smartest things about Phantom Blade Zero is how it separates its two weapon systems. Main weapons form the foundation of a player’s combat style, with two slots allowing you to switch between different approaches as a fight unfolds. Phantom Edges offer another layer of expression through powerful supplemental attacks. It’s a satisfying arrangement because it gives combat plenty of room to breathe without turning every encounter into a chaotic button-mashing contest. The problem is that the distinction can sometimes feel more restrictive than it needs to be. When a Phantom Edge has a design that could easily support an entire moveset, limiting it to a secondary ability feels like leaving an excellent idea only half-finished.

This becomes especially noticeable when bosses enter the picture. Phantom Blade Zero knows how to make a weapon feel like an extension of its wielder, and some of the most memorable encounters are elevated by the sheer spectacle of watching an enemy unleash a distinctive fighting style. Naturally, that makes players want to get their hands on the same weapon. It’s a core part of the appeal that S-game setup: fight a boss, get their weapon. Sadly, while you do often get the weapon, discovering that a particularly exciting design is only available as a Phantom Edge can feel like being handed the wrapping paper after someone else gets the present.

To be clear, the concept of Phantom Edges aren’t the problem. They’re a great way to give additional options without requiring every new weapon to become another full-fledged addition to the main arsenal. But that flexibility should work both ways. Some designs deserve to remain supplemental abilities while others could become the centerpiece of an entirely new fighting style. The distinction shouldn’t be determined solely by which category a weapon happens to occupy. If a design has enough personality to make an enemy encounter memorable, there’s a good chance it has enough potential to become a fantastic main weapon, too. I’d love to see S-Game recognize that opportunity rather than leave some of its most exciting creations confined to a single combat function.

Phantom Blade Zero’s Sequel Should Give More Weapons Their Own Movesets

Courtesy of S-GAME Studio

I absolutely want S-Game to keep expanding the arsenal in a sequel. In fact, I’d love to see even more outlandish weapon designs that make players rethink how they approach combat. There’s so much potential in Phantom Blade Zero‘s martial arts fantasy that limiting the next game’s weapon roster to familiar blades would be a huge missed opportunity. Give us stranger weapons. Give us something that looks completely ridiculous until we see what it can do in the hands of a skilled fighter. Most importantly, give us the opportunity to actually master those weapons rather than relegating so many of them to the Phantom Edge system.

Take the Thunder Spear, for example. Getting this weapon is genuinely exciting, especially when you consider how much potential it has as part of the main arsenal. Then comes the realization that it’s a Phantom Edge. Really? Instead of getting an entirely new moveset to learn and incorporate into your fighting style, you’re left with a single ability that consumes a resource on one of the most spectualr looking weapons in the game. It is still a useful addition to combat, but it isn’t nearly as exciting as having the weapon available as one of your primary choices. I wanted to fight with the Thunder Spear, not simply borrow it for one attack before returning to my regular weapons. It’s difficult not to imagine how much more interesting it could have been with a full moveset.

Phantom Edges have a place in the combat system, and I wouldn’t want to lose the extra flexibility they provide. However, the sequel should be more willing to turn its coolest weapon concepts into fully playable additions to the main arsenal. Keep introducing new designs and keep surprising players with the things they can wield. Just don’t let so many of those fantastic ideas end up as a single resource-consuming ability when they could have been an entirely new fighting style. There’s a world of difference between briefly unleashing a weapon’s power and actually learning to master it. I know which one I’d rather have.

Which Phantom Edge would you most like to see become a main weapon? Are there any weapons you think are better suited to the Phantom Edge system? Let us know in the comments below.