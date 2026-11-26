A new Digimon game is available, and it is free. Right now, the new release is smartphone-only, and there is no word of it coming to Nintendo, PC, PlayStation, or Xbox platforms. This could change in the future, but currently, if you want to play the new Digimon game, you will need to download it from the App Store or via Google Play. It is available in 183 countries, and it is 100% free as a free-to-play game. To this end, the initial download is free and you don’t have to spend a dime on it to play it, and enjoy it, but spending is encouraged by the game’s design and structure.

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The new Digimon game from Bandai Namco is Digimon Alysion, which is a new digital card game and effectively the digital version of the Digimon Trading Card Game, complete with its own story, characters, cards, and online battles. It’s a classic digital card game with Digimon. To this end, it’s for both die-hard hardcore fans of the long-running series and more casual ones who may have grown up with the franchise, but haven’t been active with it in a while. Particularly, with how expensive the physical card game is to get into, this digitized version is a great entry point before committing to the costs that come with playing physically. And the game iss pretty good, or at least that is what user reviews for it so far suggest. To this end, it has a 4.5 out of 5 stars on the App Store. Meanwhile, it has 3.5 out of 5 stars on Google Play, which isn’t as good, but is still a decent rating.

Most user reviews note the game is reminiscent of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel quite a bit, which is a reasonable comparison. And like most card games at launch, it has a good foundation, but could be fleshed out with more content and more quality-of-life features, both of which it will no doubt get in the future. Meanwhile, negative reviews highlight the game’s long tutorial, its voice acting, and some feel the game is overly complicated. In particular, the English voice acting takes a beating, and is even cited as being poor in many positive 5/5 star reviews.

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Digimon Fans Are Enjoying the New Release

It’s worth noting that while there are an appreciable number of negative reviews, the majority of reviews are very positive and perfect 5/5 scores. Some are certainly bouncing off the game, but so far it appears Bandai Namco has done a solid job in replicating the TCG in digital form.

“One of the best card games out right now. The app more or less simulates the real game perfectly, fun to play, awesome art, even some cool 3D cutscenes,” reads one 5/5 user review on Googe Play.

What the future of the game is, and how frequent its updates will be, remains to be seen. Bandai Namco did announce, though, that because the game passed 450,000 pre-registrations, all players will receieve tickets to redeem for game-exclusive cards, card packs, and one secret rare card, with more rewards coming in the future.