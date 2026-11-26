A 1994 SNES game is now available on PS5 for $1.99. Meanwhile, other games in the same series have similar discounts on the PlayStation Store. The game in question was notably also a PS1 game, but this port didn’t happen until 2003, and it was limited to Japan. To this end, the game is universally known as an SNES game by both Nintendo and PlayStation gamers alike.

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More precisely, between now and December 1, PS5, PS5 Pro, and even PS4 users can grab Success and Datam Polystar’s side-scrolling shooter Cotton 100% for the price of a candy bar, thanks to a substantial 80% discount. Consquently, the classic 1990s game has never been cheaper than this on the PlayStation Store. To go with this, other games in the series are also on sale. This includes the game’s predecessor and its direct successor.

For those unfamiliar with Cotton 100%, it is the second game in the Cotton series, following the first game, Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams, which was released in 1991. The original version of this game is available on the PlayStation Store for $7.99, as is its remake, Cotton Reboot. Meanwhile, the game’s direct successor, Panorama Cotton, is also available on the PlayStation Store for $1.99 as a result of the same 80% discount.

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A Classic 1990s Platformer

Cotton 100%, much like the rest of the series, was not particularly popular back in the day, though it had a mostly positive reception. It’s obviously even less relevant now than it was back then. Meanwhile, it’s not aged in a way that it’s going to appeal in 2026 to those with no familiarity with the series. The only exception to this rule would be very nostalgic 1990s gamers who grew up on platformers. Anyone else, probably not. Those who do have nostalgia for the series, though, will be happy it holds up well enough to deliver this nostalgia in an enjoyable fashion. And if it doesn’t, PS5 users will be happy to know an even older and more nostalgic NES game is now available for free for some PlayStation users. Meanwhile, those looking for something more modern will find a top-tier AAA game that is normally $70 on the PlayStation Store available for just $7.

Those who decide to check out Cotton 100% because of this PlayStation Store deal should expect a game that is about 3 to 6 hours long, on average; however, it can be beaten in less than an hour. In other words, like other platformers from this era, it is not terribly long, but this doesn’t matter when it’s only $2. You can’t buy much of anything for $2 in this economy, let alone a whole video game.